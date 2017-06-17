Man charged after ram raid on shop

Police say they have charged a man after a ram raid on a shop.

The incident happened at the Co-Op in Thornton’s Main Street around 2.15am on Wednesday May 17.

A Ford Transit flatbed van, stolen in Station Road, reversed into the premises.

Extensive damage was caused to the building and an attempt was made to steal the ATM inside.

Detective Inspector Stewart Andrew of Glenrothes CID said: “Officers have been pursuing various lines of enquiry ever since this incident took place, which has included liaison with our colleagues in Durham Constabulary.

“I want to thank local residents for their support throughout and reassure the community that we will use all resources at our disposal to investigate such incidents.”

The 25-year-old is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.