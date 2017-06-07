Man charged after town centre incident

After a heavy police presence on Kirkcaldy High Street, officers have confirmed that a man has been charged.
A number of police were spotted in the town centre yesterday afternoon.
Police say that a man has been charged after being found in posession of an offensive weapon.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police responded to a call in Kirkcaldy High Street around 2.40pm on Tuesday, June 6.
“A 31-year-old man has now been charged after being found in possession of an offensive weapon.
“He is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.”
