Man charged over death at Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy

A man has been arrested and charged following the death of a man in Kirkcaldy in the early hours of Monday.

The 51-year old will appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy - cordoned off after man found dead, another in hospital (Photo: FFP)

The developments came after a man was found dead at a flat in Victoria Road this morning.

Police put a cordon around the block of flats next to Bennochy Bridge for most of the day as the Major Investigation Team moved in.

Officers were called to a flat in Victoria Road in the early hours of Monday morning.

It followed reports a man had died. Another was found with injuries which have been described as non life threatening.

The drama began around 5.00 a.m. Emergency services raced to the flats and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not yet been named by police,

Enquiries are ongoing to establish his identity and to trace his next of kin.

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Hardie of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team said: “As part of our enquiries we continue to ask anyone who has information which may be relevant to come forward.

“Specifically, anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the Victoria Road area between 4am and 5am is urged to get in touch as soon as possible.”