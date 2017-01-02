Man charged with murder over Kirkcaldy death

A man will appear in court tomorrow following the death of a man in Kirkcaldy in the early hours of Monday.

A man will appear in court tomorrow charged with murder following the death of a man.

Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy - cordoned off after man found dead, another in hospital (Photo: FFP)

He was arrested and charged 24 hours after the emergency services were called to a block of flats in Victoria Road in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police said one man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was taken to Victoria Hospital with what they said were non life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed and the flats – which stand next to Bennochy Bridge at the traffic lights – cordoned off, with officers posted around the property throughout Monday.

The cordon also extended along the pathway and across the bridge.

The drama began around 5.00 a.m. on Monday when police were called to the property.

The Major Investigation team began its inquiries into the incident, with scenes of crimes officers seen around the property.

Police also appealed for help from the public, specifically anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the Victoria Road area between 4.00 am and 5.00 am.

On Monday evening they confirmed a man had been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

No further details have been released.

The identity of the deceased has yet to be made public.