Man dies after vehicle overturns on Fife road

A man has died after a crash on a Fife road, sparking a police appeal for witnesses.

The incident happened between 8.25pm and 8.40pm on last night near Anstruther between Ovenstone and Carnbee.

A 53-year-old man was in a tractor when it overturned, resulting in the driver sustaining serious injuries.

Emergency services arrived at the scene, however, the man was pronounced dead.

Road policing officers are continuing with their inquiries into this collision and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Alastair Purvis from the Road Policing Unit in Fife said: “Sadly this incident has resulted in the death of the tractor driver and while we are satisfied no other vehicles were involved, we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened.

“Motorists or other members of the public who were on the Ovenstone to Carnbee road on Wednesday evening and who have information that can assist with our ongoing investigation should contact police immediately.”