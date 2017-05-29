Man found unconscious at Kirkcaldy bus stop dies in hospital

Police investigations are continuing following the death of a young man who was found unconscious at a bus stop in Kirkcaldy.

Mid street behind the Ravenscraig flats was cordoned off by police after emergency services raced to the scene early on Saturday morning.

However the man later died at Victoria Hospital where he was taken by ambulance.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife are investigating following the death of a 28-year-old male in Kirkcaldy.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, however there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”