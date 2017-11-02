Man in hospital after crash

A man has been taken to hospital after a collision between a car and a motorbike, police have confirmed.

The incident happened shortly before 7pm last night near the Baview Hotel, on the A921 road between Kinghorn and Burntisland.

Police were in attendance and a man in his 30s was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital.

A Scottish Ambulance Service Spokesperson said: “We received a call at 6.52pm on Wednesday, November 1, to attend a road traffic collision on the A921.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene. One male patient in his thirties was transported to Victoria Hospital.”