Man in hospital after crash

A man has been taken to hospital after a collision between a car and a motorbike, police have confirmed.
The incident happened shortly before 7pm last night near the Baview Hotel, on the A921 road between Kinghorn and Burntisland.
Police were in attendance and a man in his 30s was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital.
A Scottish Ambulance Service Spokesperson said: “We received a call at 6.52pm on Wednesday, November 1, to attend a road traffic collision on the A921.
“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene. One male patient in his thirties was transported to Victoria Hospital.”
