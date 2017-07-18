Man injured after light aircraft crash

A pilot has been taken to hospital after a light aircraft crash in Fife.
The incident happened at around 11am this morning, and police sealed off the area.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Fife were called to attend a field in the Pilmuir Road area of Lundin Links around 11.05am on Tuesday 18 July following a light aircraft crash.
“The 75-year-old male pilot, and sole occupant of the aircraft, was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with what are believed to be none life-threatening injuries.
“A cordon remains in place and enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding this.”