Man jailed for murdering his sister

A man who murdered his own sister has been given a life sentence in jail.

Charles Gordon (51) has been sentenced to life imprisonment and told he must serve a minimum of 17 years.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that on 17 September 2016, he strangled Elizabeth Bowe in her own home in St Andrews.

She died in hospital a few days later on September 20.

Gordon had stayed with Elizabeth Bowe regularly at the house in Bobby Jones Place. The pair had been arguing during the course of the day.

Later that evening Gordon made an emergency 999 call and intimated to the call handler that he had killed his sister.

Speaking following the sentencing, Nicky Patrick, Procurator Fiscal for Homicide and Major Crime, said: “This was a violent and sustained assault and took place despite Elizabeth Bowe offering her brother shelter and a place to stay.

“The nature of this crime is thankfully exceedingly rare and and some comfort can be taken from the life sentence handed to the accused today.”