Man jailed for sex attacks on boys

A PERVERT who committed a string of serious sexual offences against two young boys has been jailed for seven years.

David Potts (59) targeted the youngsters, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at various addresses in Fife between May 2005 and October 2007.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Potts sexually assaulted his first victim when he was just aged just eight-years-old at an address in Burntisland.

Potts, who has previous convictions for assault and dishonesty, continued to abuse the boy for more than two years.

The court also heard how Potts targeted another seven-year-old boy at a house in Kirkcaldy. He started abusing the boy in September 2006 and the assaults stopped in October 2007.

The story emerged following a week-long trial at the high court in July 2017. Sentence had been deferred for the court to obtain reports on Potts’ character.

On Tuesday judge Nigel Morrison QC also ordered Potts to be supervised for two years following release from prison.

He added: “These are serious offences.”