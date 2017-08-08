Man jailed over £400,000 worth of cocaine

A Fife man has bene jailed for five years after being caught with £400,000 worth of cocaine.

Calum Morrison (39) was caught at his home in Cowdenbeath with the drug in November 2016.

Detective Sergeant Kira Murray of Fife’s Proactive team said: “Those who supply drugs to our communities will always continue to be our focus.

“This operation has removed a significant amount of high purity cocaine from our streets and will have undoubtedly impacted those involved in the supply of illegal drugs.

“As part of our priority to disrupt drugs supply, Operation Prospect is on-going in Fife.

“I would urge anyone with concerns in relation to drugs in their communities to get in contact with Police Scotland through the non-emergency number 101. Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”