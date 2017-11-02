Man 'pulled from burning car' after explosion near school

A man has been pulled from a burning car which exploded near a Fife school.

The explosion happened at around 1.15pm this afternoon on Macindoe Crescent in Kirkcaldy, close to St Mary's Primary and Andrews High Schools.

Witnesses described the scene as a man was pulled from the car.

Darren Hepburn, who was nearby, said: "I felt the house shake and heard a loud bang. I ran to the window and saw the back of the car on fire and a few guys pulling out an older guy.

"Apparently there was a gas tank in the back that blew up and started the whole thing."

He said that by the time firefighters arrived, the car had already rolled down the street crashed into a bus stop.

He added: "Police weren't letting people leave their houses until they knew the tank was dealt with."

A spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 1.19pm on Thursday, November 2 to reports of a car on fire at Macindoe Crescent, Kirkcaldy.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised two fire appliances to the scene and firefighters used powerful water jets to extinguish the fire.

“One casualty was treated on scene by paramedics.

“ Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed that one man was treated for an injury to his hand, but was not taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed that they had been in attendance.

Updates to follow