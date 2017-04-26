Man robbed in cattle prod attack

A man was assaulted with a cattle prod-type device by two men who robbed him in an “appalling and violent” attack.

The pair targeted the 48-year-old near a garage in Fife and threatened him with a conductive energy device, described as looking like a cattle prod.

He handed over his personal items but was nevertheless assaulted with the implement.

The suspects escaped with a three-figure sum of money and the victim’s mobile phone.

The 48-year-old was not injured but was left badly shaken by the attack.

Police are appealing for information about the robbery which happened in Cullaloe View, Cowdenbeath, at about 7.30pm on Monday.

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan, of Dunfermline CID, said: “This was an appalling and violent attack which has left the victim badly shaken.

“It is important that we trace the two men responsible as soon as possible and officers are currently conducting high-visibility patrols in the area.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Cullaloe View area of Cowdenbeath on the evening of Monday April 24 and saw anything suspicious to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

The first suspect is described as a white man in his late thirties, around 6ft to 6ft 1ins and of medium build.

He was wearing blue mechanics overalls with a grey hooded top. His face was covered by a bandana or similar item.

The second suspect is also a white man, about 5ft 7ins to 5ft 8ins and of a stocky build.

He was dressed in a dark blue tracksuit, with black shoes or trainers, and was also wearing a bandana or similar item to cover his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CID at Dunfermline on 101 quoting incident number 2361 of April 25 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.