Man to stand trial after car crash

A man is to stand trial accused of driving without headlights in the dark - then causing a crash that left three people injured.

Damian Szpuniar (35) from Kirkcaldy, faces a dangerous driving charge over an alleged incident in north east Fife on October 15 last year.

It is alleged he drove without headlights during hours of darkness as a result of which another motorist, David McCann, failed to see him approaching at a junction.

As a result Mr McCann pulled out across the carriageway requiring Szpuniar to take evasive action that resulted in him colliding with a third car driven by Samantha Bell.

Prosecutors say that crash left both cars damaged and caused injury to Miss Bell, Piotr Janeckis and Ewelina Mazurkiewicz.

Szpuniar denied a charge of dangerous driving on summary complaint at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The incident is said to have occurred on the A91 between Cupar and the Bow of Fife.

Sheriff Derek Reekie set a trial date in December and ordered Szpuniar to appear at a pre-trial hearing in November.