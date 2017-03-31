Man walking entire UK coast needs Fife accommodation

A man who survived a heart transplant and is now walking round the entire British mainland coast is coming to Fife.

Kieran Sandwell (46) is due to cross into Fife on Monday, walking to North Queensferry as part of his quest to raise £100,000 for the British Heart Foundation.

Kieran Sandwell

As he travels round the picturesque Fife Coastal Path, Keiran hopes supprters will come out to walk with him for a while as he travels from town-to-town.

And when he reaches north east Fife, he is looking for a kindly soul to accommodate him for the night.

Keiran will reach Aberdour on Tuesday, Kirkcaldy on Wednesday, and Earlsferry on Thursday.

He will then reach Crail on Friday April 7, St Andrews on Saturday 8 and finally Tayport on April 9, before he leaves the Kingdom to continue his trek.

Keiran is looking for someplace to rest in Earlsferry and St Andrews.

He spoke to Fifetoday.co.uk as he reached North Berwick and looked across the Forth to the Kingdom.

“It’s been amazing so far,” he said.

“People can go online and see where I am. Some people come over to speak and then join me on the walk for a while. I’m grateful for the company.

“It’s been eventful. I was out in Storm Doris. It hit 18 miles in.”

And walking round the whole mainland coast is something which he has dreamt of for some time.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for about 25 years. I read some books on it, and it’s only been in the last year that circumstances fell into place and I was able to start planning.”

Keiran was born with a heart defect called transposition of the great arteries (TGA), and he had open heart surgery aged three. He then had a number of difficulties throughout his life, he had a heart transplant at 38.

And despite his health concerns, Keiran has run the London Marathon twice, and is “fit as a fiddle”. However, training couldn’t prepare him for everything.

“I’ve also been jumped on by a few dogs. I was in Newcastle in the middle of doing an interview, saying how everyone was so friendly when a dog jumped up on me and bit me where you don’t want to be bitten,” he laughed.

He initially set off at the start of February from London. He hopes to return to the starting point in December.