Mànran musician Gary Innes returns to St Andrews

It’s only been a couple of weeks since Scottish traditional musicians Mànran had St Andrews rocking on a warm summer’s evening.

The band were one of the top attractions at Byre in the Botanics.

And now one of the founding members of the award-winning super-group is due to return to the town next week.

Gary Innes – musician, radio presenter, and former firefighter and shinty star – will be at St Andrews Bowling Club on Wednesday, August 2, for an event hosted by the Rotary Club of St Andrews.

Gary said: “Performing at Byre in the Botanics was great fun. The audience were brilliant and the setting and surroundings of the Botanics were beautiful and it was such a pleasure to get the chance to perform there.

“St Andrews is without question one of Scotland’s most idilic and charismatic locations.

“I have always loved performing there and have never needed an excuse to return, having spent many nights away in St Andrews and the surrounding area over the years.”

‘Gary Innes Takes the Floor’ is not just an evening of music, though, it’s a chance to get to know this talented and multiskilled performer.

“This will be my first ever interview like this,” said Gary. “I’m excited, but a little apprehensive about possibly divulging some of my deepest and darkest secrets!”

Gary is a former captain of the Scottish shinty team, and five times winner of the sport’s prestigious Camanachd Cup with his beloved Fort William.

He also served with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for 15 years until 2015, when he finished up to concentrate on his music.

Apart from performing with Mànran, Gary is perhaps best known as the presenter of BBC Radio Scotland’s iconic Scottish dance music show ‘Take the Floor’, having taken over the role from the legendary Robbie Shepherd.

“It has been a real honour to take over the reins of Scotland’s longest running and respected traditional music show,” he said. “Robbie has been an absolute gem about the transition, although when I asked him for some advice before my first broadcast, he said: ‘Always take a splash of water with your whisky.’ Well, I didn’t have to be told twice!”

‘Gary Innes Takes the Floor’ will be an evening of music and chat, a chance to find out more about the Highland born accordionist’s musical influences, his successful years playing his beloved sport, and his current and future plans as a radio presenter and shinty commentator, and performing with Mànran.

Tickets for ‘Gary Innes Takes the Floor’ are available from Kirk Wynd Highland House, 68 South Street, St. Andrews, telephone 01334 475849.