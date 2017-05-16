MBE pensioner jailed over ‘prolific’ child abuse

A Fife man who abused children within a care home has been jailed.

Trevor Francis, aged 71, abused several children at St Margaret’s Children’s Home in Elie during the 1970s.

He was sentenced today at Dundee Sheriff Court to nine months in prison.

Francis’ offending was reported to police in October 2014 and was investigated by local officers from Fife Division, supported by trained officers from the National Child Abuse Investigation Unit who worked to trace and support Francis’ victims throughout the process.

He was found guilty by a jury at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday, March 30.

Francis was made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2012 for services to the community.

Detective Chief Inspector John Anderson of Fife’s Public Protection Unit said: “Francis is a prolific offender who hid behind a mask of respectability in the Aberdour community.

“Thanks to the courage of his victims this veneer has been exposed and Francis has finally been held to account for his actions.

“I would like to thank the victims for their assistance to police during our investigation. They can now take comfort in knowing that their abuser will spend time within prison.

“Police Scotland is committed to investigating any and all reports of abuse, regardless of when the crimes occurred.

“I would strongly urge victims who have not yet reported crimes against them to police, to do so immediately so we can bring those responsible to justice.”