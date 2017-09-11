Methil bus driver is one of the best!

A bus driver in Levenmouth is toasting success after gaining recognition at a national level.

Based at Aberhill depot, Graeme Gilfillan represented Stagecoach East Scotland at the 2017 finals held in Blackpool recently.

Graeme completed the competition in 6th place overall and was the second highest placed Stagecoach Driver in the competition.

After completing tough regional heats, drivers were required to travel on a simulated route which includes hazards normally encountered during their working day

The test is completed on both private and public roads and all competitors are required to complete a combined written test on the Highway Code and driver CPC Knowledge.

Graeme, who lives in Kelty, said: “It’s the first year I’ve entered the competition so I was delighted to make it to Blackpool and finish near the top of the table. I only had aspirations to finish somewhere in the middle so I’m really happy with the result. I look forward to trying to finish even higher next year!”

Lee Skinner, operations manager for Stagecoach’s Aberhill depot said: “It’s great to see our drivers being recognised at this national event. I’m delighted Graeme made it into the nation’s top ten bus drivers - very well deserved.”