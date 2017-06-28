Missing Allan Bryant appeal to appear on delivery vans

A picture of missing Fife man Allan Bryant is being displayed on the side of delivery vans to raise awareness.

Grocery wholesaler Palmer & Harvey, and charity Missing People, have collaborated on a new initiative branded Delivering Hope to raise the profile of missing people.

From today, one of the first appeals to be featured on the vans that will be delivering to local shops across Fife from the Dunfermline depot will be Allan Bryant’s.

Allan was last seen in Glenrothes, Fife on November 3, 2013, aged 23.

Allan Bryant Snr, father of missing Allan said: “Missing People’s support since Allan went missing has been invaluable. We hope that Allan’s appeal being displayed in the area he was last seen will reach people who may not have been familiar with it before.

“The Delivering Hope initiative is a great way to reach people here in Fife and hopefully encourage people to come forward with any information they may have.”

Jo Youle, CEO of Missing People, says: “When someone is missing, it is almost always a sign that something is seriously wrong. One of the charity’s key focuses is to appeal to a missing person to let them know that we are here for them, as well as asking the public to share vital information.

“The Delivering Hope campaign will be instrumental in helping us extend the reach of our publicity appeals. We are thrilled to say that, as a direct result of the campaign, one of the missing people featured in the campaign has been found safe. We hope that Delivering Hope continues to play a role in reuniting missing people with their loved ones.”

Martyn Ward, Managing Director of P&H, said: “To our customers, what matters is inside the vans. Yet the exterior is effectively a blank canvas that could be used to grab people’s attention and help those in the communities we serve. The Delivering Hope campaign allows us to use our extensive delivery network to help this hugely inspiring cause. Missing People does incredible work every day to search for and reach out to missing people on behalf of their friends and family.

“By using our delivery vans to display missing people posters, we hope to further raise awareness of missing people in the areas they were last seen, and deliver hope to families who are waiting for news about their loved ones. We are delighted to be able to lend our assets to such a vital cause.”