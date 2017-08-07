Missing boys found safe

Police in Fife have confirmed that two boys reported missing, Connor Reid (14) and Liam Logan (11), have been found.

The pair were reported missing from the Aberdour area in the early hours of Friday, but have now been traced safe and well.

The boys were found by British Transport Police officers at Edinburgh Waverley Station around 7pm on Friday.

Officers would like to thank those members of the public and media who participated in the search.