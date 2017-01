Police Scotland has confirmed that missing man Elisei Cicalau has been found safe and well.

An appeal was launched after the 23 year-old, who was last seen driving driving his car in Edinburgh at around 3.30am on Friday, failed to return home.

In a statement today, Police Scotland said: “We are pleased to confirm that Elisei Cicalau returned to his home in Kirkcaldy last night and is safe and well.

“Thanks to everyone who assisted us with this appeal.”