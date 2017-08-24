Missing mum and kids found safe

Police hunting for a mum who went missing with her three children say all four have been found safe and well.

Lisa Shearer (27) and her sons Kevin Dolan (4), Tyler Dolan (1) and Declan Dolan (1 month) were last seen leaving an address in Buckhaven in the early afternoon of Wednesday, August 23.

All four were traced safe and well in the Glenrothes area around 8.50pm last night.

Police say they would like to thank everyone who shared and supported their appeal for information.