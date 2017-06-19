Monty Python hero Michael Palin to be honoured in Fife

Monty Python legend Michael Palin is among those who will be honoured in Fife this week, by University of St Andrews.

Twelve leading figures from the worlds of science, literature, religion, film and broadcasting are to be hailed.

Former Bishop of Edinburgh Richard Holloway, broadcaster Donald Macleod, former Lord Advocate of Scotland The Rt Hon Dame Elish Angiolini and Iranian film director Professor Bahram Beyzaie are also among those to be awarded honorary degrees.

They will be honoured during the University’s summer graduation ceremonies held this week at the Younger Hall.

Mr Palin – who will receive his degree on Friday – is the third Python to be honoured by the University of St Andrews. As former Rector (1970-73), John Cleese was awarded an honorary degree in 1971; Terry Jones was most recently honoured in 2013.

Three of this year’s honoraries are also graduates of the University: David Nott (BSc Medical Science 1979), Donald Macleod (MA Psychology 1977) and Professor Malcolm Longair (BSc Applied Science 1963).