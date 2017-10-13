More help for vulnerable families and children in Fife

A project to help some of the most vulnerable children and families in Kirkcaldy has been given a huge boost.

The Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy has received £16,235 thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The funding package from the People’s Postcode Trust will enable the Cottage to facilitate the new ‘Bringing Up Bairns’ project which will support grandparents and extended family members who are helping to care for vulnerable children.

The project will also encourage retired professionals or older people who have been in a parenting role to bring their skills and experiences to the many families who do not have the support of nearby relatives and to help them to increase their life chances too.

Pauline Buchan, service manager with the Cottage, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received this funding from People’s Postcode Lottery and we would like to thank all of its players. It is their contribution that has allowed us to facilitate this new project in support of our children and families which we know will make such a difference to their lives.”

A minimum of 31 per cent from the People’s Postcode Lottery goes directly to charities across Great Britain and internationally. It costs £10 for 10 draws, paid monthly in advance.

For more information on the work of the Cottage Family Centre visit: www.thecottagefamilycentre.org.uk or

www.facebook.com/cottagefamily.