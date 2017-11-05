Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after road crash

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition in hospital after a crash in Fife.

They were airlifted to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, after the incident on the A917.

The collision near Drumeldrie involved a motorbike and a car.

Police closed the road from Upper Largo to Colinsburgh for six hours.

The collision occurred around lunchtime, and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver and passenger in the car were unhurt, but their vehicle was badly damaged.