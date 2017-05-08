Motorcylist dies in Kettlebridge crash

Police in Fife are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a traffic collision near Kettlebridge yesterday morning.

The accident happened on the A914 near to Kettlebridge yesterday (Sunday 7th May) at around 10.50am and involved a yellow Piaggio Vespa Scooter.

The 46-year-old male rider sadly died at the scene.

The road was closed for approximately four and a half hours while investigations took place at the scene.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce from Glenrothes Road Policing Department said: “This collision has tragically resulted in the death of a man.

“The scooter is a very distinctive yellow and I would urge anyone who saw it prior to the incident or was on the A914 near to Kettlebridge around this time and witnessed the collision to contact us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1662 of 7th May 2017 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.