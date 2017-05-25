Motorway disruption to last three weeks

Drivers are being warned to expect three weeks of major roadworks on the M90, starting on Monday.

A £670,000 improvement project is planned for the route, involving upgrading sections of the southbound concrete carriageway between Junctions 6 at Kinross and and junction 8, Arlary

Upgrades are planned for sections of the central reserve on the M90, followed by resurfacing improvements for two sections of the southbound carriageway, as well as the southbound slip roads at Junction 6.

Starting from Monday, traffic management will be in place throughout the improvements for up to three weeks to protect road workers as well as motorists.

Andy Thomson, BEAR Scotland’s North East representative said: “This next investment from Transport Scotland brings the total invested into repairing the concrete carriageway to over £4,500,000.

“The next round of funding will allow us to fix sections of the southbound stretches of the route, helping to create a smoother road surface which will be safer for motorists.

“We’ve planned this scheme to minimise disruption as much as possible, including taking into account the busy summer period, and have planned the next phase of working on the northbound carriageway to begin later in the year to alleviate impact on summer traffic. Our teams will continue to do all they can to limit the impact of this scheme to road users.

“We thanks motorists in advance for their patience while we carry out the repairs and improvements to the M90, and hope they will be pleased with the new road surface once completed.

“We’d encourage road users to leave extra time for their journey and plan ahead using the Traffic Scotland website.”