Moving in ... new businesses open doors in our town centre

Kirkcaldy’s town centre has been given a boost with the arrival of two new businesses.

Dainty Pig Designs, offering custom-made wall art and design pieces, has moved into 34 Kirk Wynd, while a new outdoor activity supplier, The Shack, has opened at 421A High Street.

Ambrose Stanyer-Hunter, owner of The Shack.

The owner, Lindsay Gray, told The Press she opened in the town’s Kirk Wynd three weeks ago.

She is offering unique, personalised wall art as well as custom made pieces which can be tailored for homes or events such as weddings.

The mother-of-three revealed that she hasn’t received any arts and crafts training – she is self-taught.

The former council rents officer, who lives in Burntisland, said the response she has had from locals has been really positive.

Lindsay said: “My partner Stuart Hutchin used to be in this premises with Maverick Design & Interiors, and I used to have my work in the shop alongside his,” she explained.

“But my pieces didn’t really fit in with his customised lighting and furniture which was more industrial.

“He decided to move elsewhere so I decided to take on the shop. The feedback has been good so far - people are surprised I am here!

“I am offering something different, unusual items that can give people inspiration for personalising the decor in their homes.”

She added: “I have been finding that customers who have bought items from me are coming back to buy more to add to their homes which is great.

“It’s just getting people to know that I am here.”

Meanwhile, a former hairdressing salon and barbers has been transformed into a skateboarding shop in the High Street, down at the harbour.

Ash & Co Organics, owned by Ambrose Stanyer-Hunter, is now The Shack, a new outdoor activity supplier. It opened last Tuesday.

As well as specialising in skateboards, surfing boards, longboards and skimboards, it also sells its own brand of clothing and casual wear.

Ambrose said he decided it was time to do something different: “I have been a hairdresser for 14 years.

‘‘When I was on holiday recently I decided I needed to have a career change,” he said.

“There are now too many hairdressers in the town.

‘‘Fife didn’t have its own skate shop, people were having to go to either Edinburgh or Dundee for one.

“So I saw a gap in the market and decided to go for it. I have replaced the salon with a skateboarding shop.” He added: “I also sell clothing which is all my own designs, keeping it local.”