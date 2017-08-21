MP nominated for award

North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins has been nominated for MP of the Year 2017.

The awards are organised by the Patchwork Foundation and give individuals and grassroots organisations the chance to commend MPs for their work in the local community.

Mr Gethins’ nomination included the work he has done with Lundin Ladies Golf Club and Siblings Together and Reunited (STAR) and his involvement in the project to make Cupar’s War Memorial more accessible by installing handrails.

Mr Gethins said: “It is fantastic to be nominated, even more so for it to have come from within the constituency.

“North east Fife is a great place with so many amazing groups, organisations and charities doing so many good things and it has been a pleasure to do what I can to help them.”

The awards ceremony takes place on November 8.