MP says late night chopper flights over homes ‘unacceptable’

A Fife MP has raised concerns over the ongoing military exercise which has seen low night flights by military helicopters over homes in the Kingdom.

North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins has written to the Secretary of State for Defence, Michael Fallon, after being made aware of concerns of night flying from Leuchars Station as part of Exercise Chameleon.

Fifers have been kept awake at night by low helicopters and chinooks, along with loud bangs as troops are dropped off and collected from Inchkeith in the Firth of Forth.

Mr Gethins said: “The noise made by night flying has caused considerable concern to the communities surrounding Leuchars and also in Cupar and the Howe of Fife.

“I have written to the Secretary of State for Defence to express these concerns and reiterate the view from communities here that it’s not acceptable for people, especially families with young children to be woken at 2am or 3am.

“I know that in some cases this has happened night after night.

“I have also asked him to make sure the MoD improves its communication with local communities and makes people aware that such activity may be taking place.”