MP tackles Mossmorran over flaring complaints

An MP has met with bosses at Mossmorran after receving a raft of complaints over prolonged flaring at the plant.

Lesley Laird visited ExxonMobil Chemical Limited, Fife Ethylene Plant at Mossmorran to raise her concerns and to discuss what can be done to safely minimise flaring going forward.

The meeting comes after 100 people packed into Lochgelly Town hall last month, demanding answers after flaring at Mossmorran became so fierce the flames could be seen as far away as Edinburgh.

Shell and ExxonMobil declined to send representatives to the meeting but have advised Ms Laird that they have engaged with all individuals who contacted them directly regarding recent events.

Also they had extended an invitation to the Mossmorran Community Action Group to meet with them to discuss this issue.

Ms Laird is also due to meet with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) to discuss the issue further and to gain an update on the watchdog’s investigation.

She said “I have been contacted by a number of constituents raising their concerns over flaring at Mossmorran.

“I have now met with the plant owners to raise these specific concerns and, more generally, the issue of prolonged periods of flaring.

I have also expressed my concerns about the way in which the company currently communicates and provides information to the community. I have made a number of suggestions on how this could be improved particularly when unplanned events occur at the plant.”

“The Independent Air Quality Monitoring Review Group, 2016 Annual Report is shortly due for publication and I will be reviewing this once it is published.

“I want to look at the processes currently being used to assess air quality and whether or not they go far enough in terms of scope and providing reassurance to the surrounding communities.”

“If anyone affected by the flaring at Mossmorran would like to raise their concerns with me directly, please contact my office on 01592 724 129 or email me directly on lesley.laird.mp@parliament.uk.”