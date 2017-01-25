MSP calls for A92 safety to be made a priority

The region’s MSP has called for a face-to-face meeting with the Scottish Transport Minister in a bid to improve safety on one of the country’s most notorious roads.

Jenny Gilruth, Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP has this week made the request to her Holyrood colleague and transport Minister Humza Yousaf to discuss a solution to the growing concerns voiced by many of her constituents over the need for improved safety on a stretch of the A92 north of Glenrothes.

It comes after two recent meetings with campaigners and their call for Fife politicians to do more to bring about a solution to a stretch of trunk road which has seen 17 fatalities in the last decade.

“I campaigned during the Scottish Parliament elections for major road improvements to the A92,” Ms Gilruth told the Gazette.

“It is clear to me that there is a political consensus on the need for this crucial part of Fife’s roads to be improved and it is therefore absolutely imperative that all interested parties work together to ensure that these improvements to the road actually come to fruition.

“Having met again with local campaigners recently I have since requested a meeting with the Transport Minister Humza Yousaf as a matter of priority for my constituents.”

Campaigners have vowed to keep the pressure on the Scottish Government in 2017 and have not ruled out forms of ‘direct action’, including a possible blocking of the carriageway and a large-scale roadside protest.