Murder probe launched after death of Fife man

Police in Fife have launched a murder probe after the death of a man earlier this week.

Police responded to an address in Keltyhill Avenue, Kelty at around 11am on Wednesda.

They were alerted by the Scottish Ambulance Service after 38-year-old Colin Oliphant required urgent medical attention.

Mr Oliphant was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene and following a post mortem examination it has been established that he was attacked beforehand, sustaining a number of injuries to his body.

Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team are now leading the investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death and identify whoever was responsible.

Detective Chief Inspector Raymond Brown from the MIT said: “Sadly, Mr Oliphant was unable to recover from the injuries he sustained and our thoughts and sympathies are with his family at this time.

“Currently, we are working to establish the movements of Mr Oliphant and the circumstances that led to the attack.

“We are eager to speak to anyone with information that can assist with our inquiries or if you believe you saw anything suspicious in Keltyhill Avenue, or the surrounding area, on Wednesday morning then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact the Major Investigation Team via 101 and quote incident 1047 of September 6.