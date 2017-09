A Fife man who scooped a whopping £665,000 in a Euromillions draw is set to be unveiled tomorrow (Thursday)

The lucky recipient is due to receive his cheque at an official event in Broughty Ferry.

Organisers Camelot declined to say where in Fife the man lived but said he would appear alongside his family to “celebrate their life-changing win and say how he plans to enjoy his good fortune.”