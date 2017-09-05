Mystery over helicopters on Fife coast

Mystery surrounds the noise of helicopters hears along the Fife coast last night.

Fifetoday has received reports of as many as three helicopters over the Forth at around 1am last night.

Police Scotland have confirmed that their helicopter was not in attendance, and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said that they had not deployed any to the Fife area.

There were reports of the helicopter being heard from Kirkcaldy to Leven, with some saying the noise could be heard as late as 3am.

One Kirkcaldy witness reported that there was there could have been as many as three helicopters judging by the noise and lights over the Forth.

A Leven resident said he was awoken at about 1am by the sound of a helicopter hovering in the near distance.

He said: “The noise continued for some considerable time as the aircraft continued.

“The sound later vanished, only for the copter to return, a short time later, and the flight pattern was repeated.”

Another resident, who lives near the foreshore at Leven, said she saw the helicopter out over the sea in the early evening, and the activity was still going on as late as 3am yesterday morning.

Some witnesses, upon hearing the noise, felt that more than one low-flying chopper was involved, and that they may have been military,

The RAF told Fifetoday that they are looking into the reports.

Did you see anything last night? Get in touch by emailing ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk