New chapter for library

A best-selling crime author was on hand to bookmark the beginning of a new chapter for an East Neuk library.

Fife writer James Oswald cut the ribbon on Saturday to celebrate the opening of the new Largo Library and Community Hub.

The local community had rallied around to save the facility, after Lundin Links Library was named as one of 16 Fife libraries earmarked for potential closure in 2015.

A charitable company was created and it managed to secure the building’s lease.

Saturday’s opening was celebrated with a book sale and a story-telling for children, as well as a reading from popular children’s author Chae Strathie.