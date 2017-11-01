New festival coming to Glenrothes

A new three-day book festival is coming to Glenrothes next year.

ReimagiNation: Glenrothes, created by the organisers of the Edinburgh International Book Festival, will take place from May 17-19, with most events taking place at the Rothes Halls.

The three day event will feature traditional author events, with discussions about books, as well as interactive activities and crafts for kids.

While the full line-up is yet to be announced, the organisers have confirmed that award-winning author Val McDermid will be among those appearing throughout the event.

The festival will also feature a debate about Glenrothes.

The ReimaginNation: Glenrothes festival is the fourth event of its kind in Scotland.

The festival has previously been held in Cumbernauld, East Kilbride and Irvine, as part of a tour of new towns, created to mark the 70th anniversary of the New Towns Act 1946 in 2016.

Ahead of the festival, the organisers have set up an online survey, asking locals to share their thoughts on the town, what their lives have been like, and what they would keep if they were to build a new town, with all completed surveys entered into a draw.

The answers will be used to shape the event and help create the debate about the town.

The festival will include book events and activities for children, with a focus on local history and stories from residents past and present.

Lewis Camley, marketing officer for the festival, said the organisers were keen to change the perception of new towns.

“The narrative these days is that new towns are not the best places to live and have been neglected,” he said.

“What we are trying to say is, people we have encountered love these places and have a passion for improving them. But that’s not the narrative we are told.

“We want to understand how people think and behave and how we can best reach them, and create the best programme for them.”

The results will also help shape a debate at the conclusion of the festival about the past and the future of the town.

Lewis said the festival was in the planning stages at the moment but that the full programme of events and guests would be announced in February.

If you would like to take part in the survey, with a chance to win gift vouchers or Val McDermid’s new novel, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/aboutglenrothes.