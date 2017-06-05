New Fife lifeboat named Akira

The newest boat being used to save lives on the Fife coast has been given a name – Akira.

Around 100 spectators joined RNLI crew at Anstruther Lifeboat Station on Saturday to witness the naming ceremony and see the boat taken for a spin.

Eden also raised �815 for the new lifeboat. (Pic: George McLuskie)

Eden Russell (9), of Kirkton of Largo PS, was given the honour of dedicating the boat after her suggestion, Akira, was chosen from those submitted by local schoolchildren.

She explained how she chose the name.

Eden said: “I was on holiday on Skye and I heard someone say Akira.

“We looked it up later and it was Scottish for anchor.”

There was a big attendance for the naming ceremony. (Pic: George McLuskie)

And Eden’s contribution did not end there.

She, along with friends and family, raised £815 towards the £48,000 needed to purchase the new D class lifeboat, running a movie night at her school and doing jobs at her local stables.

Senior helm Barry Gourlay was presented with the cheque by Eden, and he praised the efforts of the Anstruther community.

“It’s all community funded – it’s all been raised here in Anstruther,” he explained.

“We get support all year round from the community and local schools.

“We needed this boat on the coastline.”

As well as the presentation and the official naming, speeches were given by several people involved with the RNLI and Rev Arthur Christie, who stepped in for station chaplain Margaret Rose.

Ms Rose had been unable to attend and crew at the station wanted to wish her well.