New Fife ski slope could become reality

Ambitious plans a to redevelop, creating a new multi-sports hub and other facilities, could become a reality within a year.

That’s the vision being laid out by those behind the proprosals that include a dry ski slope, green gym and a range of artificial sports pitches at Warout in Glenrothes.

Warout Stadium which will be redeveloped as part of a larger regeneration plan  from left, David Nelson, Sheila Mitchell, Ian Robertson.

David Nelson, chairman of the Auchmuty and Dovecot Tenants and Residents Association, told the Gazette that plans were “moving forward” and that a charitable trust is now in the process of being set up to bolster chances of securing outside funding from the likes of the Big Lottery and Sport Scotland.

“We now have costings for the creation of the ski slope, which we estimate will cost around £35,000,” Mr Nelson explained.

“As part of phase one, we want to instal the green gym and then we’ll transform the red ash park area.”

The ambitious scheme has the support of Fife Council and cancer charity Team Jak.

And the plans, if carried through, could see the redevelopment of Warout Stadium.

The stadium, one of the biggest junior league facilities in Scotland, was built more than 40 years ago and is now in need of extensive refurbishment if it is to continue.

Discussions are to take place with stadium committee regarding its future.

The total regeneration of the Warout site could cost as much as £2.5m, but Mr Nelson is confident that funding will be secured for the project.

“We have the backing of the council who are supporting us in a number of ways to help attract investment and we have Team Jak charity also wanting to be involved in a big way, so already it is gathering momentum,” he said.

“It’s time the site was brought into the 21st century and a hub at Warout already has the backing of the majority of the residents surveyed in the area too.”

Certainly Fife Council seem keen on the idea of regenerating the site. When the Gazette broke the news of the dry ski slope and hub plans, back in November, 2016, Norman Laird, Glenrothes Area Manager said at the time. “They are at the very beginning of the effort needed to make this a reality but I certainly welcome the team’s vision and ambitious idea for regenerating the space.

“I am more than happy to support and help whereever possible in the trust’s bid to secure the sort of funding that could make this plan a reality.”

As well as the sports facilities, cancer charity Team Jak has expressed a desire to create a family support centre at the site, the first of its kind in Fife.