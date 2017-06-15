New home needed for piece of Fife history

A piece of East Neuk history is in need of a new home.

A stain-glass window from the Craw’s Nest Hotel in Anstruther was saved before the building’s demolition.

It was hoped it would be placed inside the garden of the retirement housing development being built on the site.

However, the plan fell through and Eleanor Bowman, whose family owned the hotel, is now trying to save the window, the last remaining piece of the hotel.

McCarthy and Stone, the company building the retirement home, claims its plan to incorporate the window into the garden were scuppered when a specialist restorer backed out because the company could not insure the window for damages occurred off-site.

Eleanor discovered the window’s future was uncertain and wants to safeguard it.

“It was too good a thing to leave,” she said. “It was done by a local artist and the pub had an impact on people locally.

“If you speak to the locals they’d tell you what the hotel meant to them.

“The window is absolutely beautiful and was created on site.

“I’m really disappointed it is not getting incorporated into the gardens.”

If you would like to contact Eleanor to help with the window, you can contact her at elebow@hotmail.co.uk.