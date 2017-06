Kirkcaldy MP Lesley Laird has been named as Labour’s shadow Scottish Secretary, despite being only just elected less than a week ago.

Ms Laird takes over the role in a reshuffle by Jeremy Corbyn, which saw him snub the previous holder of the position, Edinburgh South MP Ian Murray.

Mr Murray has previously been a noted critic of Mr Corbyn’s leadership, and resigned in protest.

Mr Corbyn said Ms Laird “brings a wealth of knowledge and practical real life experience to the Commons”.