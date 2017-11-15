New police campaign tackle festive issues

Levenmouth Police has launched its latest community safety campaign ahead of the festive season.

The latest in the Signpost To Safety campaign, the festive edition includes 12 tips to keep safe over Christmas and into the new year.

The leaflet also includes a list of helpful contacts for organisations that provide support and advice to locals.

Tips for the festive edition of the campaign include never leaving valuables or Christmas presents on show; never carrying an excess amount of cash while shopping; and leaving your car at home and arranging a designated driver ahead of a festive night out.

Community Sergeant Craig Fyall said the main purpose of the campaign was to “make sure everybody has a safe and enjoyable Christmas”.

He added that there was no specific problems which had driven them to focusing on the issues in the lead up to Christmas, but that one issue does rise over the festive period.

“Shoplifting or thefts may increase because people are more desperate over Christmas,” he said.

“But we have different tactics for that.

“For instance, the festive safety campaign, which will be high visibility in the town centre to tackle the shoplifting side of things.”

The festive edition is the latest in the Signpost For Safety campaign, which was started two years ago. Previous editions have focused on issues such as alcohol and substance abuse and keeping safe online.

While Sgt Fyall said there was no data to show the campaign had made an impact, he said: “If one person gets help then it has been a success.”

Copies of the leaflet can be found in public spaces and local authority offices.