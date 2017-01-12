New sighting of missing man Elisei Cicalau’s car

Police say there has been a new sighting of a missing man’s car in Kirkcaldy, even though he has yet to return home.

The last confirmed sighting of 23-year-old Elisei Cicalau was when he was seen driving his blue Vauxhall Zafira (registration MK03 UUA) in the Eastfield Road area of Edinburgh at around 3.30am on Friday, January 6.

There has been a further sighting of Elisei’s vehicle in the Kirkcaldy area on Monday, January 9, however he has still not returned home and police are eager to trace his whereabouts.

Elisei was last seen wearing a black jacket, green tracksuit bottoms and a black baseball cap.

Anyone who has seen Elisei, or recognises his description, should get in touch with police as soon as possible.

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.