New site launched for Forth bridges

A new website which offers live updates with travel information and traffic cameras at the Forth bridges has been launched.

The new “one-stop-shop” for all matters regarding the Forth Bridge, Forth Road Bridge, and the new Queensferry Crossing, has officially gone online.

The site, www.theforthbridges.org, will serve as a central hub for people looking for information on the three iconic bridges over the Firth of Forth and will be operated by Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland and the Forth Bridges Forum. It will feature a photo archive of the bridges and bring things right up to date with real time travel information and cameras from Traffic Scotland.

Initially, the Queensferry Crossing will have a 40 mph speed limit and all traffic will be able to cross, with cyclists and pedestrians using the Forth Road Bridge (FRB).

This is to allow work to take place on the FRB to complete its transformation into an active travel corridor. When the work is complete, public transport will be switched onto the FRB and the Queensferry Crossing will be given motorway status.

Transport Minister, Humza Yousaf said: “This is a really exciting time as we gear-up for the opening of the Queensferry Crossing in just two weeks’ time with this incredible feat of engineering that will benefit many generations to come. It also means that the way commuters and local residents use the Queensferry Crossing and Forth Road Bridge will change from how they were previously used.

“We have brought all of this information together on one site and I would encourage anyone with an interest and those who intend to use the bridges, to visit www.theforthbridges.org.

“Visitors to the website will also be able to enjoy a panoramic camera portraying the area in the way it deserves to be, offering world wide access twenty four hours a day. I would like to extend my thanks to Amey and those involved in the Forth Bridges Forum for bringing these resources to a single website for the people of Scotland and beyond.”

Mr Yousaf also today unveiled a plaque to commemorate the awarding of World Heritage Status to the Forth Bridge.