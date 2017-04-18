Nominations open for Fife Voluntary Action’s 2017 awards

Fife Voluntary Action’s flagship awards ceremony for volunteers, community groups and voluntary organisations is back and nominations close next week.

Every year, Fife Voluntary Action (FVA) seeks to recognise and reward the effort of volunteers, voluntary organisations and community groups that are serving the people and communities of Fife. This year’s event will be held in Dunfermline on Wednesday, June 7.

They have a great selection of categories to choose from, and are inviting nominations for any volunteers or organisations that deserve the glory of being awarded at their prestigious ceremony. The organisation categories are open to any project, group or organisation operating within the voluntary or public sector.

All shortlisted nominees will be invited to the ceremony where a winner from each category will be announced on the night. All shortlisted organisations and volunteers will also receive a certificate.

As well as the volunteer and organisation categories, they will be recognising long service for those volunteers that have given their time, skill and commitment to a group or organisation for over five years.

They are also looking for those young volunteers signed up to the Saltire Awards scheme that have managed to achieve the 200 hour awards and who have gone above and beyond these hours. The Saltire Summit awards are given out to these exceptional young people.

Kenny Murphy, chief executive officer, FVA said: “Volunteers and voluntary organisations play an invaluable role in every community in Fife and we want to recognise the tremendous work they do while giving them the thanks they so richly deserve.”

The deadline for nominations is April 27. Make a nomination at: www.fifevoluntaryaction.org.uk/award_nominations.asp