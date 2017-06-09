North East Fife recount: ‘Two votes in it’

North East Fife has gone to a second recount, after it is believed that there were as few as just two votes in it.

Sources revealed just how close the constituency is in what has been touted as a three horse race.

Stephen Gethins of the SNP is going up against Elizabeth Riches of the Lib Dems, and the Conservative party’s Tony Miklinski. Labour’s Rosalind Garten and independent Mike Scott-Hayward have also been campaigning fiercely.

It is understood that the first recount came after there were only three votes in it, but now the second has been called after it was narrowed to just two.

They are now looking again at rejected ballot papers.

More to Follow