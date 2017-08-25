Not codding! Anstruther Fish Bar has done it again!

It’s fourth time lucky for Anstruther Fish Bar having scooped a prestigious food award.

The fish and chip shop - which has won a raft of titles over the years – won Takeaway of the Year category at The Food Awards Scotland ceremony held in Glasgow.

Robert Smith, owner, said: “We are absolutely over the moon to have been crowned winners again this year for our region.

“This is the fourth year in a row we have been fortunate enough to get through to the finals of these prestigious Scottish Food Awards.

“It’s a great reward for our loyal and dedicated staff, many of whom have been with us at Anstruther Fish Bar for 14 yrs now. They are the backbone of our business and we certainly couldn’t have done this without them.

“We would also like to thank our customers, from near and far, for continuing to support us over the past 14 years at the Fish Bar; their custom is greatly appreciated.”

Anstruther Fish Bar has welcomed many famous customers over the years, including the actor Tom Hanks, the Duchess of Cornwall and Michelin-starred chef, Heston Blumenthal.

Rob said: “We often get asked, what the secret is to an award winning fish supper!

“While consistency and care are key, and not forgetting our special recipe batter, we believe that using the freshest, local ingredients definitely makes for a standout fish supper.

“Through our sister company, Argofish (Est 1980) in nearby St Monans, we only buy the freshest prime quality haddock off the boats every morning.

“It is then hand-filleted and delivered to us in Anstruther, just in time for opening. The haddock we buy is normally the ‘top of the shot’; basically meaning it was the last day’s catch.

“You won’t get much fresher than that! As a family business, we love what we do and have enjoyed these past few years. We are looking forward to frying award winning fish suppers for our community and visitors for many years to come.””