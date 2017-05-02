Donald Trump mocked in Fife scarecrow festival

US President Donald Trump was among the real-life, cartoon and TV figures who graced Fife this weekend.

However, the straw-haired politician in this case was not the most powerful man in the world, but instead one of the many creations on display for the Elie and Earlsferry Scarecrow Festival.

The creation sees Mr Trump trapped behind a wall covered in American flags, with posters saying “it’s a beautiful wall” and “fake wall”.

The American President was among around 40 scarecrows scattered around the East Neuk villages this weekend.

Scotland’s most popular pensioners, Jack and Victor, Grand National winner One For Arthur and Spongebob Squarepants also appeared in scarecrow form.