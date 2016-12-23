Santa joins RNLI for festive snaps

The volunteers at the RNLI Anstruther Lifeboat Station are counting down to Christmas with some festive pictures.

The series of snaps feature the volunteers alongside Santa and their mascot, Stormy Stan.

Santa joined the RNLI for the festive snaps.

Martin Macnamara, lifeboat press officer at Anstruther, said the idea behind the pictures was to showcase the volunteers, who will be on call over the festive season.

He said: “I was just trying to think of new and innovative ideas to raise awareness and to show that these guys are volunteers.

“I think we forget that these are normal people with families. We wanted to get a more personal touch and show what these guys do. It was just to show that we are everyday people who have chosen to volunteer.

“The purpose was to show some light hearted fun amongst the crew.

“We had a great time taking the photos and had a real laugh.”

The pictures have been a huge success, with every one getting over 100 likes on Facebook.

“It’s massive for us,” Martin added. “With everything we do on Facebook, yeah it’s fun, but it allows us to get people to follow the page and put out some key messages. It lets us reach out to more and more people.”