This is the chocolate bar that a Kirkcaldy teenager was told was safe to eat – but would you?

The choc was bought in a multi-pack from a bargain store, but when the lad unwrapped it he discovered it was discoloured and strangely shaped.

A call to Cadburys explained: “Too much heat can cause the fat and cocoa butter naturally present in the chocolate to rise to the surface and when the chocolate cools, they re-crystallise to leave a white mottled layer.”